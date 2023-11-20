I am a strong aspirant for Congress ticket, Sharanappa Kotagi says and adds he withdrew last time in deference to seniors

November 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KPCC coordinator Sharanappa Kotagi who was in the race for Congress ticket the last time from Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency has said that yet again he has sought party ticket and is a strong contender in next year’s general elections.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Kotagi, who runs various educational institutions in and around Dharwad, said that he has served the party for the last four decades in various capacities and he is confident that the party will consider his candidature for the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

Mr. Kotagi, who is the younger brother of the former Chairman of Legislative Council Viranna Mattikatti, said that he is involved in various movements and agitations launched for the development of North Karnataka. And, during the pandemic, he involved himself in various philanthropic activities, including distribution of food and medicine kits to the needy.

This apart, through the Dr. Sharanappa Kotagi Trust, he has conducted various skill development training programmes for youth and women, blood donation and health check-up and treatment camps in various places.

To a query, Mr. Kotagi said that he withdrew from the race during the last parliamentary elections as a loyal party worker on the insistence of senior Congress leaders. And, now again, he has put forward his candidature at the insistence of his followers and people from different communities, he said.

Declining to answer a question on his next move, if the party did not consider his candidature this time also, he said that he is seeking ticket from the party only after bringing it to the notice of senior leaders and getting their assent to his demand.

To another query, Mr. Kotagi said that while there are other aspirants for party ticket, he will request the party high command to consider the candidature of only those who are already members of the Congress and not outsiders.