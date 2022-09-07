I am a contender for JD(S) ticket, but stand by party’s decision: H.P. Swaroop

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Hassan Zilla Panchayat vice president and JD(S) leader H.P. Swaroop has said he is a strong contender for the party’s ticket to contest for Hassan seat in the coming election. However, he will stand by the party’s decision on the candidature.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Swaroop said he had been following the footsteps of his father H.S. Prakash, a four-time MLA, who died in 2018. “I am an aspirant of the party ticket. But, I will stand by the party’s decision and work for the victory of the party candidate,” he said.

On party workers’ raising slogans seeking party ticket for him during the recent meeting in Hassan, Mr. Swaroop said a section of workers wanted that party to declare the candidate immediately so that the workers would get ready to defeat the BJP. “No matter who gets the ticket, all workers will work for the party’s victory,” he said.

On speculations that Bhavani Revanna would contest for Hassan Assembly seat, Mr. Swaroop said if she contested the workers would welcome. “She had been visiting all taluks of the district. If she contested for the Hassan seat, we all will work for her,” he said.

At a meeting of party workers on Monday, many workers wanted the party leadership to announce the party ticket for Mr. Swaroop. They also walked out of the meeting as H.D. Revanna said the meeting was only to discuss the party workers’ issues, not the ticket.