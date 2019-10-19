I alone know about finances of State, says CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the previous government had given approval to various development works which require huge funds, and that will have to be released in the next five to six years to complete them.

“I alone know the financial condition of the State,” he said, painting a grim picture of finances, but asserting that priority would be to flood relief.

He added that he would not talk of politics in this context.

He was speaking after inaugurating development works on the premises of Siddalingeshwara temple in Yediyuru in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru.

Earlier, Congress MLA and former Minister Ranganath had spoken of Tumakuru funds being withheld for the construction of link canal, which provides water to Kunigal.

He said BJP leaders are doing injustice to the people of Kunigal. The funds were released by the previous government.

Activist washes feet

Earlier, many eyebrows were raised as an activist of the Bajrang Dal, Harish, washed the feet of Mr. Yediyurappa as soon as he entered the premises of Siddalingeshwara temple.

Customary act

It is a practice here for the people to wash their feet before entering the temple.

Whenever VIPs arrive, a temple worker gives water, but never stoops to wash his or her feet.