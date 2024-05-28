Hyundai India distributes 72 assistive devices to specially-abled individuals in Bengaluru

Hyundai Motor India has said that it will offer 684 technologically advanced assistive devices to people with various kinds of disabilities in the next three years.

Under its social good initiative, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the car manufacturer distributed 72 of these devices, including specially designed wheelchairs, hearing aids, digital kits for the visually-impaired, bionic limbs and other devices, to differently-abled people in Bengaluru on May 24.

Kinds of assistive devices

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, an NGO, is helping HMIF to identify people across the country who would require such devices. These technologically advanced assistive devices aim to enhance mobility, vision, hearing, and communication capabilities for the recipients, according to the company.

Speaking at a conclave, organised in the City by Hyundai Motors India, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Garg said, ‘Samarth by Hyundai’, an initiative for specially-abled people reflected the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for the empowerment of individuals with disabilities in India.

“At Hyundai Motor India, we don’t just make cars but also believe in empowering society as a whole with the help of technology and innovation. Through ‘Samarth by Hyundai’, we aim to create a more inclusive society and ease the way of living for people with disabilities in the country. Disability is part of diversity and we just have to correct the mindset to make the whole world barrier-free and inclusive,’‘ he said.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, an NGO, said making disability inclusive should not remain only as a discussion in isolation, but there should be a holistic approach supported by the right policies, funding, infrastructure, accessibility and affordability.

20 para-athletes adopted

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, said, “Progress for humanity means empowering every individual to reach their full potential.”

Other experts who spoke at the conclave said close to 24.8 crore people in India have some kind of disability. However, sadly, only less than 3% of these people have access to any assistive devices. According to the World Health Organisation, 16% of the world’s population lives with some kind of inability.

According to Garg, Hyundai is planning to rope in 120 schools in six cities across the country to create awareness about disability among students. The company has also adopted 20 para-athletes for the next three years.

