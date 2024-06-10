Hyderabad youth dies at Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

A youth, a native of Hyderabad, died after slipping into the Hebbe waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday.

Shravan, 25, working in a private firm in Bengaluru, had been on a trip to Chikkamagaluru with his friends. They hired a bike on Sunday and visited places around Chikkamgaluru. During their visit to Hebbe Falls near Kemmangundi in Tarikere taluk, he slipped into the falls and died.

His body was retrieved and sent to the government hospital in Tarikere for a post-mortem. The incident occurred within the limits of Mallanduru police station.

