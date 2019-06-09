‘Hyderabad Karnataka will be BJP bastion in next five years’

Umesh Jadhav and Bhagwant Khuba, who have been elected to the Lok Sabha, MLAs, and local leaders showered flowers on party workers at a function organised by the BJP district unit to felicitate Dr. Jadhav and Mr. Khuba, here on Saturday.

The two leaders attributed their victory from Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha seats to the dedication of BJP workers, and the voters in the constituencies.

Dr. Jadhav profusely thanked Kalaburagi voters for electing him by a huge margin in the elections.

Asking people to stop the felicitation programmes, Dr. Jadhav said that he is dedicated to the development of the constituency. He said that he will reach out to voters with issues like drinking water, safety, cleanliness, migration and employment. He called upon the party workers to iron out differences and work together.

Lauding the welfare schemes and programmes launched by Modi government in the last five years, Mr. Khuba said that around 135 programmes were launched by the NDA government, which benefitted people of all sections.

He alleged that the Congress remembered the poor only before elections and their strategy was to divide people along caste and community lines to gain power.

State BJP general secretary, N. Ravikumar, who was also in-charge of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, said that the party workers should concentrate on winning more seats in the urban local body polls.

“Instead of dragging each other down, work together for the upliftment of the needy and deprived. Connect with the people directly and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by Union government reach maximum people. Hyderabad Karnataka will become a BJP bastion in the next five years,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

BJP leader Mallikayya Guttedar called it as a “victory of democracy and of the people”. The people have given M. Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress leaders a “befitting reply” for their arrogance, he added.

BJP city unit president B.G.Patil and district (rural) president Doddappa Gowda Naribol, MLAs Subhash Guttedar, Dattatraya Patil Revoor, Basavaraj Mattimod, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, and senior leaders A.B. Maalakraddi, Baburao Chinchansur, Valmiki Naik, and others were present.