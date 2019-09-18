Hyderabad Karnataka is Kalyana Karnataka now

After completing the official procedure for renaming Hyderabad Karnataka region comprising six north-eastern districts of the State — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari — as Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made the official proclamation at a public meeting at the Nutan Vidyalaya Grounds here on Tuesday.

“I happily proclaim the region as Kalyana Karnataka fulfilling a long-pending people’s demand. I have renamed the region with a purpose of erasing the bad memories of the atrocities of the Razakars and the oppression by the Nizam of Hyderabad and to promoting the Sharana culture. This will mark the beginning of a new age of development in the region,” Mr. Yediyurappa told an emotionally-charged public gathering.

The proclamation was followed by announcements of several development initiatives by the Chief Minister as a gesture of his commitment to developing the region.

“Mere changing the name wouldn’t help. We need to come up with concrete plans to develop the region. I will establish a secretariat for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution [that offers special status to the region in education and employment]. I will open a branch office of the Hyderabad Karnataka Special Cell in Kalaburagi. I will increase the special grants to HKRDB [Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board] in the next budget. I will take steps to fill the 10,748 posts lying vacant in the region so that the local unemployed youth can get jobs,” he said.

Kalaburagi airport

Mr. Yediyurappa said that he had already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officially open the Kalaburagi Airport for public use and expressed the confidence that the airport would shortly see commercial operations.

“We will shortly fix a date for the inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister. Once commercial operations start, industrial development in the region will gather momentum within a couple of months,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa participated in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Dinacharane at the Police Parade Grounds and hoisted the national flag to mark the liberation of the region from the Nizam of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, a year after India’s Independence.

Addressing a gathering, he said that his government would make amendments to rules to resolve problems in the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution. “We are aware that there are some problems in providing reservation in education, employment and promotion under Article 371(J). We will amend the rules to fix these problems,” he said.

Schoolchildren presented a colourful cultural performance at the event.