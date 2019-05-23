Hyderabad Karnataka continues to sizzle despite scattered rainfall in a few areas

Despite scattered rainfall and thundershowers in parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region in the last 24 hours, the temperature continued to be oppressive with all most all districts recording a high maximum temperature according to the India Meteorological Department till 8.30 a.m on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Bagalkot district recorded 15.1 mm rainfall, Belagavi recorded 7.9 mm rainfall, Gadag district recorded 6.9 mm rainfall and Vijayapura district recorded 6.6 mm rainfall.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region, Raichur district recorded 5.4 mm rainfall with the maximum rainfall of 38.5 mm in Kachapur village in Lingsugur taluk, followed by Kalaburagi district with 3.6 mm rainfall with maximum rainfall of 29.5 mm in Kamarwadi in Chitapur taluk.

Koppal recorded 3.3 mm rainfall with maximum rainfall of 37.1 mm in Hulgera, Ballari recorded 2.8 mm rainfall with maximum rainfall of 29.5 mm in Kayyenahalli, Yadgir recorded 2.4 mm rainfall with maximum rainfall of 25 mm in Yargol village and Bidar recorded 1.7 mm rainfall with maximum rainfall of 33 mm in Bhimalkhed village of Humnabad taluk.

Almost all the districts in Hyderabad Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka continued to reel under severe heat wave conditions.

The maximum temperature in Kalaburagi district shot up to 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Raichur recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Vijayapura with 42.2 degrees Celsius, Bidar and Bagalkot recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Koppal recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Rainfall in the last 24 hours has considerably brought down the night temperature in parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region.

The minimum temperature in Raichur and Kalaburagi districts dropped from 30 degrees Celsius to 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Koppal recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and Bidar recorded 24.6 degrees Celsius.