Hydel reservoirs get 135 tmcft of water in just 10 days

The southwest monsoon that became active in Malnad region from August 1 has resulted in a substantial jump in the water level in major hydel power reservoirs, bringing cheer to the State power sector.

The present combined live storage of water in the Linganamakki reservoir, the source of water for the Sharavati hydel power project; Supa reservoir, source for the Kalinadi hydel project; and Mani reservoir that provides water for the Varahi project, is at 259 tmcft, against their maximum live storage capacity of 327 tmcft. Last year on the same day, the combined live storage in these three reservoirs was at 254 tmcft. With the present combined live storage of water, it is possible to generate 7,052 million units of power that includes 3,733 million units from the Sharavati project, 2,844 million units from Kalinadi, and 475 million units from Varahi project. Also, with the present storage, 21.70 million units of power can be generated per day from the three projects till June 30, 2020.

The monsoon normally enters the Malnad region, the catchment area for the three reservoirs, by the first week of June every year and becomes active by first week of July. However, due to delay in its onset this year, the water storage saw not much change in the reservoirs in June, while in July, the combined live storage went up by 78 tmcft. Thanks to the heavy downpour in the catchment areas of these reservoirs in August, they have received 135 tmcft of water or nearly 52% of the present combined live storage in a span of just 10 days. If the monsoon maintains the same momentum, the water level in these three reservoirs will reach the brim in a few days. This means that the demand for power in peak hours during next summer will be met. It is possible to generate 8,689 million units of power if the water level in these three reservoirs attain full storage capacity.