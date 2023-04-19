HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hybrid solar eclipse on April 20

April 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

A hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20 lasting about 5 hours and 25 minutes.

The eclipse would start at 7.04 a.m. and end at 12.29 p.m. It will be visible in East and South-East Asia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, among other countries, but will not be visible in India.

There are different types of eclipses - total, annular, hybrid and partial.

What is unique about this eclipse

“A hybrid eclipse is a very interesting one. As the shadow of the moon travels over the earth, an annular or total eclipse is seen. The reason is a slight mismatch of the angular size of the moon and the sun. It is annular where the moon fails to cover the sun completely. This time, the shadow of the moon falls mostly over the sea – starting over the Indian Ocean and ending over the Pacific Ocean in between, it falls over small areas of land,” said R.C. Kapoor, who was formerly with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

Mr. Kapoor said that the popular places to catch the eclipse are Exmouth and Ningaloo in Western Australia.

“The other places are in Timor Leste and Papua West. The longest duration of totality is 76 seconds. Still there is a mad rush to make it to those places,” Mr. Kapoor said.

He added that it is not safe to look at the sun during the eclipse.

Related Topics

science (general) / astronomy / Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.