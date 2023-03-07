ADVERTISEMENT

Husband, wife end life in 3 days in Karnataka

March 07, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Hassan

Wife is suspected to have ended her life because she was blamed for the death of her husband

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan

A man and his wife ended their lives in a gap of three days at Uggehalli in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka.

Jagadeesh, 34, allegedly ended his life on March 3. He was married to Nethra about 13 years ago. The couple had two children.

Following his death, his mother filed a complaint with Gonibeedu police alleging that Jagadeesh ended his life because he was distressed over Nethra’s alleged extramarital affair. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the family members pointed fingers at Nethra for the death of Jagadeesh, she went missing. Her body was found in a plantation near her house on March 6. It is suspected that she ended her life after being blamed for the death of her husband.

Gonibeedu Police have registered the cases.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline at 104 for counselling)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US