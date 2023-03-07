Husband, wife end life in 3 days in Karnataka

March 07, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Hassan

A man and his wife ended their lives in a gap of three days at Uggehalli in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka.

Jagadeesh, 34, allegedly ended his life on March 3. He was married to Nethra about 13 years ago. The couple had two children.

Following his death, his mother filed a complaint with Gonibeedu police alleging that Jagadeesh ended his life because he was distressed over Nethra’s alleged extramarital affair.

As the family members pointed fingers at Nethra for the death of Jagadeesh, she went missing. Her body was found in a plantation near her house on March 6. It is suspected that she ended her life after being blamed for the death of her husband.

Gonibeedu Police have registered the cases.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline at 104 for counselling)