Husband slits wife’s throat, surrenders

An elderly man murdered his wife and has surrendered before the Police in Belagavi district on Friday.

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 22, 2022 20:57 IST

An elderly man allegedly murdered his wife and surrendered before the police in Belagavi district on Friday.

The incident took place at Kodhanpur village in Belagavi district. The deceased has been identified as Rudravva Channabasappa Adaki, 55.

The accused, Channabasappa Adaki, 62, and his wife had frequent quarrels. The murder took place on Friday when Rudravva had gone to her parent’s place, Khodanpur. After having killed his wife by slitting her throat, the accused went to Dodwad police station and surrendered himself, the police said.

