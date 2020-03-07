Karnataka

Husband of former councillor attacked in Mysuru

Late on Thursday, Annaiah, husband of former councillor Rajini, was attacked with a machete by two persons in Yaraganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru during the preparations for a village festival.

The accused, Mahadev and Chidambara, allegedly attacked Annaiah during an altercation over a practice by drummers for the festival, due to be held next week. According to the police, Mahadev allegedly struck Annaiah on the head using the blunt side of the machete, and the latter was rushed to a private hospital.

Mahadev was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, while Chidambara escaped from the spot and is missing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 12:17:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/husband-of-former-councillor-attacked-in-mysuru/article31004386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY