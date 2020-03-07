Husband of former councillor attacked in Mysuru

Late on Thursday, Annaiah, husband of former councillor Rajini, was attacked with a machete by two persons in Yaraganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru during the preparations for a village festival.
The accused, Mahadev and Chidambara, allegedly attacked Annaiah during an altercation over a practice by drummers for the festival, due to be held next week. According to the police, Mahadev allegedly struck Annaiah on the head using the blunt side of the machete, and the latter was rushed to a private hospital.
Mahadev was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, while Chidambara escaped from the spot and is missing.
