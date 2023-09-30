Hurt over JD(S)-BJP alliance forged without informing me: Ibrahim

September 30, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Upset with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy forging an alliance with the BJP, JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim on Saturday said he would take a decision on further course of action after meeting like-minded people on October 16. He claimed he was not in the know of developments leading up to the tie-up with the saffron party and it had hurt him.

“At least it was not discussed in the party forum. I am the party president,” he told reporters on Saturday. Stating that the decision regarding the JD(S)-BJP alliance was taken even before the core committee gave its opinion, he said: “The JD(S) first family had said the core committee will travel across the State, gather opinion, and then a decision would be taken. But even before the core committee could start its tour, you [Mr. Kumaraswamy] went to Delhi and met the BJP leaders. That has hurt me,” he stated.

What HDK had said

It may be mentioned that speaking at a press conference on Wednesday with his father and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy had said that the party had not disrespected any Muslim leader. “At every stage, Mr. Ibrahim was informed about the developments,” he had asserted.

Ever since the public announcement of alliance with the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections, there have been many voices of dissent from JD(S) Muslim leaders and there have also been some resignations. Senior State vice-president of JD(S) Syed Shafiulla Saheb had resigned from the party, followed by U.T. Farzana Ashraf, who was party spokesperson. The party’s community leaders, who met in Bengaluru last Sunday, had decided to hold consultations at the district-level and meet again after 10 days to decide on the future course of action.

Who is in touch

Speaking in Bengaluru on Saturday, Mr. Ibrahim claimed leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have spoken to him. On being asked about the possibilities of him joining the Congress, he said party leaders have spoken to him.

Mr. Ibrahim said he would not take any decision without informing Mr. Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy.