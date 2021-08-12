Hurdles in using project funds

Hassan

12 August 2021 19:11 IST

Women’s coop. society return bank documents of Pavitra Vastra project

Citing bureaucratic hurdles in utilising the funds granted for its ambitious Pavitra Vastra project, Charaka Women’s Multi-purpose Cooperative Society of Bheemanakone in Sagar taluk has urged the Chief Minister to take back the amount.

The office-bearers of the organisation, on Thursday, returned the cheque books and other bank documents related to ₹33 lakh to the Deputy Director of the Department of Handloom and Textiles in Shivamogga as a mark of protest. They have written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

The project was proposed by the society for which the State government gave support. The objective was to supply handloom products for religious institutions in the State. It is a project with a total investment of ₹1.5 crores. The society would spend ₹57 lakh towards basic infrastructure and the State government would provide equipment, training, market development among others at ₹93 lakh.

“The State government granted ₹33 lakh to the society. The amount was released and kept in a joint account of the society and the department. However, for a year, we have not been able to draw the money. Even after submitting necessary documents, the officers have not allowed drawing the money”, said Gowramma, chairperson of the society at a press conference in Shivamogga.

After the press conference, the office-bearers returned the bank documents. “As a mark of protest we have submitted cheque books to the officer”, said Padmashree, marketing executive of the society.

Prasanna, noted theatre personality and founder of the society, told The Hindu that this had been the practice of most of the departments. The officers deny the benefits to beneficiaries, besides bringing bad name to the government. “The project was in the pipeline for many years, but no funds were released. Only after I staged a protest last year, then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa invited me. He was impressed by the project and enhanced the funds. He also instructed his secretary to follow it up. Even then, things did not move further”, he said.

The organisation has appealed to the public to purchase handloom products to encourage rural women engaged in the production.