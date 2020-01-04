Hurdles in payment of Dasara sports prize money cleared

The hurdles in the payment of prize money to the winners of Dasara Sports 2019 held in October last year were cleared after the delay in payment was raised during the visit of Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna to the city on Friday.

The prize money to all the 1,451 prize winners will be sent to their respective bank accounts through RTGS or Real-Time Gross Settlement. The recipients included 726 individual prize winners and 725 team event winners.

“The process of transferring prize money to their accounts had already begun”, said an official statement. A total of ₹54 lakh had been released to facilitate the payment.

The statement from the Information Department in Mysuru came after the delay was brought to the notice of Mr. Somanna when he arrived to inaugurate the district-level sports meet for State Government employees at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on Friday.

An angry Mr. Somanna sought out the Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) in Mysuru, K. Suresh, and lashed out at him for the lapse in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, DYES, Kalpana G., while Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and President of State Government Employees Association, Mysuru District, H.K. Ramu.

Claiming that he had already sanctioned ₹7 crore to the Department, Mr. Somanna suspected that the money had been siphoned off by the officials and directed his ire at Mr. Suresh. He even asked Ms .Kalpana to suspend Mr Suresh.

Later, Mr. Suresh explained that the DYES head office in Bengaluru had retained the responsibility of distributing the prize money. “They had started sending the prize money to the bank accounts of the winners from December 6. The process is under way. Sometimes, there are technical hurdles in the transfer of the money, which have to be individually sorted out”, he told The Hindu.

However, he clarified that the task of distribution of the prize money was entirely with the Department’s head office in Bengaluru and he had no role in the matter. Also, the ₹7 crore sanctioned by the Minister is the annual grant to the Department, which is released in four quarterly instalments.

He said the fact of the matter had been communicated to the Minister through the Department’s Commissioner and other senior officials.

Mr. Suresh, however, said he was responsible for clearing the bills pertaining to accommodation, transport and catering during Dasara 2019. Upto 60 per cent of the amount had been cleared and the remaining 40 per cent will also be cleared as soon as the money is received, he said. Most of the bills of the small businesses providing their services during the Dasara sports had been cleared while only the bills of major hotels were pending.