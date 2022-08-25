Hunt for leopard continues

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 25, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest personnel deploy an clear a corner of the golf course. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

The hunt for the leopard continues nearly three weeks after its first appearance in Belagavi city.

A team of over 200 police and forest personnel is combing the golf course with sticks and whistles. There are four shooters with dart guns fitted with tranquilisers.

Some persons said they saw the leopard running past the military quarters near Hindalga Ganesh temple. There was some verbal exchanges between residents of the colony and forest officials. The residents complained that the search operations were focussed only on the golf course, neglecting border areas like their colony. Another person said he saw the wild animal jump back into the golf course. Forest officers, however, assured them that all the nearby areas would be covered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of pig catchers from Hukkeri were waiting with nets on the double road in Hanuman Nagar. Two elephants, Arjun and Ale, their handlers, and dart shooters from Shivamogga have joined the operation.

Forest officers cleared some bushes and trees using earthmovers in a corner of the golf course that they said was inaccessible.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, an image of a leopard that has been frequenting Belagavi city were captured in a camera trap on Wednesday night, officials said. It was taken from a camera placed in the golf course at around 10.22 p.m., officers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app