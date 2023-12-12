Hunsur govt. school repairs: AAP threatens stir

December 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Aam Aadmi Party in Mysuru has taken up the issue of a government school in Hunsur taluk that is crying for immediate attention and the party activists here have threatened to launch an agitation if steps were not taken immediately to repair the school building and ensure secure schooling for the children.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, AAP Mysuru district president Rangaiah said the Hullenahalli government school building in Hunsur taluk is in a pathetic condition and needed immediate attention. Leaking roofs, water logging and untidy surroundings have been bothering students whose number is around 70, he said. The students have to move from one classroom to another whenever there is rain to protect themselves from the leaking roof, the activists claimed.

The construction of a Rangamandira has been going on at the school for the last 20 years and the local panchayat officials plead helplessness and said they have planned to get the work done using services under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

“Who will come for the construction work at ₹300 a day under MGNREGA? Moreover, is it possible to get the work done under MGNREGA? If at all the workers are arranged, who will pay for the cement and steel for the building,” he asked.

Lashing out at the elected representatives for being mute spectators to the issue, the AAP leaders asked, “Why has the issue not come to the notice of the present and former MLAs.”

The government must take steps for improving the school buildings and the Ministers should stop issuing political statements and work towards the development of government schools, they demanded.

If the children of political leaders were studying in government schools, then they would have realized the urgency of addressing the problem. Since none of their children study in government schools, they don’t bother to address the problems, said Mr. Rangaiah and others who addressed the media.