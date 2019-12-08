Hunsur bypolls: Vishwanath to learn his fate on December 9

The suspense over the fate of former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who contested in the recent byelections in Hunsur as the BJP candidate, will end on Monday when the counting of votes is taken up.

Mr. Vishwanath had been elected as a JD(S) leader in the Assembly elections in 2018, but chose to quit in July this year, contributing to the fall of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government. He returned to the poll fray in the December 5 bypolls as the BJP candidate and was pitted against Congress candidate and former MLA H.P. Manjunath and JD(S) candidate Somashekar.

The outcome of the election will not only be an indication of the voter approval of his decision to quit the Assembly and jump from the JD(S) to BJP, but will also determine Mr. Vishwanath’s future political course.

Having been with the Congress for several decades, Mr. Vishwanath quit the party in 2017 to join the JD(S). He made the shift to the BJP earlier this year and was reportedly promised a berth in the State Cabinet if he won the bypoll.

Mr. Vishwanath’s poll plank has been the creation of a D. Devaraj Urs district with Hunsur as its headquarters. It is to comprise the taluks of Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, Sargur and Saligrama, besides Hunsur.

The votes polled on December 5 will be taken up for counting at 8 a.m. and the voting trends are expected to be known in about two hours from then.

Out of the 2.27 lakh voters in Hunsur, 1.83 lakh (80.59%) exercised their franchise. While the male voter turnout was 81.3%, the female voter turnout was 79.88%. The voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Hunsur were 83% and 77.24%, respectively.

At the counting centre in D. Devaraj Urs First Grade College, 14 tables have been arranged. The counting is expected to go for up to 20 rounds. Meanwhile, the authorities have prohibited the sale of liquor and imposed ban orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Hunsur.