Karnataka

Hunsur bypolls: JD(S) candidate also blames GTD

more-in

JD(S) candidate D. Somashekar, who contested in the bypolls to Assembly from Hunsur unsuccessfully, lashed out at former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda for allegedly betraying the party.

Mr. Somashekar, who finished third in the byelections after the winner and Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath and BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath, accused Mr. Gowda of campaigning for the Mr. Manjunath. To support his allegation, he cited Mr. Manjunath’s public confession that Mr. Gowda’s family had worked for his victory.

The JD(S) candidate expressed disappointment that Mr. Gowda had ‘betrayed’ the party through which he enjoyed power and position for the last 25 years as ZP member, ZP president, MLA, Minister, etc. “He is the main reason for my loss,” Mr. Somashekar said. He accused the JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency of also misguiding a lot of traditional JD(S) voters to support the Congress candidate.

When asked whether he would call for Mr Gowda’s expulsion from the party for his alleged anti-party activities, Mr. Somashekar said it was upto Mr. Gowda to decide whether he should continue in the party or not.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
state politics
local elections
political parties
Hassan
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 8:27:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hunsur-bypolls-jds-candidate-also-blames-gtd/article30278485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY