Hunsur bypolls: JD(S) candidate also blames GTD

JD(S) candidate D. Somashekar, who contested in the bypolls to Assembly from Hunsur unsuccessfully, lashed out at former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda for allegedly betraying the party.

Mr. Somashekar, who finished third in the byelections after the winner and Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath and BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath, accused Mr. Gowda of campaigning for the Mr. Manjunath. To support his allegation, he cited Mr. Manjunath’s public confession that Mr. Gowda’s family had worked for his victory.

The JD(S) candidate expressed disappointment that Mr. Gowda had ‘betrayed’ the party through which he enjoyed power and position for the last 25 years as ZP member, ZP president, MLA, Minister, etc. “He is the main reason for my loss,” Mr. Somashekar said. He accused the JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency of also misguiding a lot of traditional JD(S) voters to support the Congress candidate.

When asked whether he would call for Mr Gowda’s expulsion from the party for his alleged anti-party activities, Mr. Somashekar said it was upto Mr. Gowda to decide whether he should continue in the party or not.