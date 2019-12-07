Hunsur bypoll candidates seek divine help ahead of counting of votes

After campaigning hard, the candidates who contested in the Assembly bypolls from Hunsur are seeking divine blessings to win in the “people’s court”.

Former Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate A.H. Vishwanath left Hunsur on Friday for Shirdi in Maharashtra to offers prayers at the Sai Baba temple. After praying at Shirdi, he left for Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Mr. Vishwanath, involved in a keen electoral battle with the Congress’ H.P. Manjunath and Janata Dal (S) candidate Somashekar, is scheduled to return to Mysuru on Sunday. “We are confident of victory. Mr. Vishwanath will be at the counting centre in Hunsur on Monday,” said a close aide.

Mr. Manjunath left Hunsur for Dharmasthala on Friday. “After visiting Dharmasthala, he offered prayers at the Ullal dargah in Dakshina Kannada before proceeding to Mumbai,” said a source. Mr. Manjunath is scheduled to attend a function at his daughter’s college before returning to Hunsur on Sunday.

Though Mr. Somashekar did not leave for any pilgrim centre, he is believed to have offered prayers locally.

Even as the people of Hunsur were making calculations on the outcome of the bypoll. Mr. Vishwanath’s supporter Revanna sought to trash the results of exit polls and expressed confidence of the former Minister’s victory.

A similar optimism was seen in Congress supporters as well. They expressed hope that the feeling of betrayal against Mr. Vishwanath and the “good work” of Mr. Manjunath would see the Congress candidate win.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at D. Devaraj Urs First-Grade College in Hunsur on Monday. The voting trends are expected to emerge in about two hours from then.