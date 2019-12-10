Hunsur bucks the trend, hands out defeat to BJP

At a time when the BJP has scored a thumping victory in most of the Assembly constituencies, Hunsur in Mysuru district has bucked the trend by handing out a humiliating defeat to its candidate A.H. Vishwanath.

The popularity of Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath, who had represented the constituency twice earlier, along with the absence of chemistry between Mr. Vishwanath, who basically hails from K.R. Nagar, and the electorate in Hunsur have been identified among the chief reasons for the BJP’s rout.

A section of the electorate resented Mr. Vishwanath for shifting loyalties to the BJP from the JD(S), which had not only fielded him as its candidate in the May 2018 elections, but also elevated him to the post of party’s State president.

The Vokkaliga community, which prides over the JD(S) leadership, is believed to have not taken kindly to Mr. Vishwanath’s role in bringing down the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Several BJP leaders, including BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad and former Ministers C.P. Yogeshwar and C.H. Vijayshankar had to face the ire of residents in a few villages when they went to campaign. The verdict of the byelections in Hunsur is not only a consolation to the Congress, particularly in former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s native Mysuru, but also shows how the tide can turn against the ruling party, with more than three-and-a-half years of its term left.