Hunsur all set for bypoll today

Hunsur Assembly constituency is all set for the high-voltage poll battle on Thursday. H.P. Manjunath of the Congress, BJP’s A.H. Vishwanath and Somashekar of the JD(S) are among the prominent contenders. The polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

A total of 2,27,974 voters will be casting their ballot in 274 polling booths across the constituency. The constituency has 2,235 special voters (258 visual impaired, 92 speech impaired, 1,098 locomotor disability and 787 others).

The election authorities have taken steps to provide basic amenities to the voters at the polling booth. The facilities include drinking water, ramp and wheel chairs.

The polling staff left to their respective booths with EVMs and VVPATs from the mustering and de-mustering centre D. Devaraja Urs First Grade College. The police have stepped up security ahead of the bypoll.

A total of 329 presiding officers, 329 assistant presiding officers and 658 polling officers have been appointed. Ban orders under Section 144 CrPC are in force till the midnight of Thursday as a precautionary measure. Carrying mobile phones and cameras inside the polling booth has been prohibited.

A holiday has been declared in Hunsur taluk. It will also be applied to those hailing from Hunsur who work within the district. Sale of liquor has been banned till midnight on Thursday. Village fairs in Hunsur taluk scheduled on Thursday have been put off.

SVEEP volunteers had toured the constituency urging voters to cast their ballot without fail. Many voter awareness drives had been conducted.

The Election Commission has appointed Amar Kushwa as the general observer (mobile number – 7259813556) and Upindarbir Singh as the expenditure observer (7899831135) for Hunsur bypoll. Muneesh Moudgil is the Special Officer (Enforcement) (9900099111).

Campaigning drew to a close on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Election authorities have urged voters to bring any ID proof (among the listed) to cast their ballot. They include voters’ ID, Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN.

The teams enforcing the model code of conduct were keeping a tight watch. Marriage and community halls were under scanner to prevent distribution of gifts or free food to influence voters. The EC has asked the election machinery that the use of such places should be kept under watch and checking of these places should be intensified ahead of the poll to ensure that no fake party was being organised to lure the voters.