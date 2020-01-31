Hunger strike: Two farmers given IV fluids after health declines

As the indefinite hunger strike by farmers entered the third day on Friday, the health condition of two protesters deteriorated forcing doctors to give them intravenous (IV) fluids at the protest venue.

Under the aegis of the Raitha Sena Karnataka, the farmers, led by Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami, have begun the indefinite fast seeking the fulfilment of various demands pertaining to farmers.

The main demands are scientific price for nine crops, procurement centres round-the-year, apart from additional support price to the MSP announced by the Centre by the State government.

The farmers, who had launched the indefinite protest from Monday, converted it into a indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday after the State government failed to respond positively to their demands.

The district administration has deployed an ambulance at the protest venue and a team of doctors is regularly monitoring the health condition of the farmers.

On Friday, as the the health condition of Basavaraj Lakkannavar and Ravigouda Patil deteriorated, the doctors advised them to get admitted to the hospital. But as they refused to discontinue their hunger strike, they were administered IV fluids at the site itself.

The doctors said their health condition was stable.

Meanwhile, Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami has sought the help of the district administration to get an appointment for the farmers to meet Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu who is visiting Hubballi on Saturday.

He told reporters that he had requested Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan to help them meet Mr. Naidu as he would be on a two-day visit to Hubballi.

As the condition of the farmers in North Karnataka was pathetic, a delegation would try to impress upon the Vice-President on the need for a gazette notification on the Mahadayi vedict and the need for opening round-the-year procurement centres instead of seasonal procurement centres, he added.