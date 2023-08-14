Hunger strike demanding measures to solve land and housing issues in State 

August 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The landless and organisations supporting them have begun a two-day hunger strike demanding measures to solve the pressing land and housing crisis in Karnataka.

The late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy in 2018 led a campaign seeking justice for the landless in the State. Siddaramaiah, who was the Chief Minister then too, had formed a committee including representatives from the Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti, led by the Development Commissioner, to look into these issues. However, the committee was disbanded by the BJP government that followed.

The samiti has now launched a two-day hunger strike at Freedom Park, demanding the reconstitution of the committee, this time led by a Cabinet Minister. “H.S. Doreswamy dreamt of distribution of 2 acres of land to all the landless in the State. But that may be far. The government should immediately take measures to legalise lands that farmers and landless are in possession of,” said Sirimane Nagaraj, vice-president of the Horata Samiti.

The samiti has demanded regularisation of Bagair Hukum lands across the State and a joint survey of all lands to sort out the contested claims by Forest and Revenue Departments, redistribution of PTCL lands, issual of pattas to all slum dwellers among other demands.

“The Chief Minister should immediately convene a high-level meeting with Ministers and officials of Revenue, Forest, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Housing and Social Welfare Departments, like it was done in 2018. Following this, an empowered committee led by a Cabinet Minister and including representatives of those fighting for land rights should be formed to take up measures to ensure land justice on a war footing,” a charter of demands said.

