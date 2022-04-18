Hunger strike by music varsity’s non-teaching staff in Mysuru seeking permanent jobs

They claim that they have not been paid their salaries for the last 10 months

A relay hunger strike has begun outside the Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru to press for regularisation of the services of its 21 temporary non-teaching staff.

The temporary non-teaching staff of the university have been staging a protest outside the varsity in Mysuru since the last 57 days complaining that they had not been paid their salaries for the last 10 months, and even denied entry into the university premises for the last two months.

Odanadi’s Stanly, who participated in the hunger strike on April 18, said representatives from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samithi and other progressive organisations will take turns to participate in the relay hunger strike from April 19. On April 20, a demonstration will be held under the leadership of socialist P Mallesh.

He said the non-teaching staff, who had been appointed after securing approval from the University Syndicate by the earlier Vice Chancellor 10 years ago, had not been paid salaries for the last 10 months.

Meanwhile, the university has shared a copy of the government’s statement to a question raised by K T Srikante Gowda in a recent session of the State Legislative Council on the issue.

According to the reply, the government had in August 2012 approved 19 posts for the university established in 2009. But, the university had appointed 21 persons on temporary basis in addition to the sanctioned posts without following the regulations.

It has also been pointed out in the reply that the government’s permission was mandatory to create or fill up posts in any of the State-run universities. The government had taken serious note of the proposals submitted to the Finance Department for release of salaries to temporary employees appointed over and above the sanctioned posts, and had issued a circular to remove them from service.