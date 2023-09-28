Hundreds take part in Ganesha procession in Shivamogga

September 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of people took part in the procession of the Ganesha idol installed by Hindu Mahasabha in Shivamogga on Thursday. The district police made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the smooth conduct of the procession.

The procession began at Bheemeshwara Temple and covered SPM Road, Ramanna Shreshti Park, Gandhi Bazar, S.N. Circle, and B.H. Road by evening.

Leaders of all major political parties offered their prayers to Ganesha. The district administration diverted traffic movement in the city to ensure a peaceful procession. The movement of vehicles within 100 m of the procession route was also stopped.

Around 2,500 policemen, including five SP-level officers, were drafted for duty on the day.

