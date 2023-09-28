HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds take part in Ganesha procession in Shivamogga

September 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
People taking part in the Ganesha procession in Shivamogga on Thursday.

People taking part in the Ganesha procession in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People taking part in the Ganesha procession in Shivamogga on Thursday.

People taking part in the Ganesha procession in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of people took part in the procession of the Ganesha idol installed by Hindu Mahasabha in Shivamogga on Thursday. The district police made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the smooth conduct of the procession.

The procession began at Bheemeshwara Temple and covered SPM Road, Ramanna Shreshti Park, Gandhi Bazar, S.N. Circle, and B.H. Road by evening.

Leaders of all major political parties offered their prayers to Ganesha. The district administration diverted traffic movement in the city to ensure a peaceful procession. The movement of vehicles within 100 m of the procession route was also stopped.

Around 2,500 policemen, including five SP-level officers, were drafted for duty on the day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.