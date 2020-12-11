Hundreds stranded in Hassan, Shivamogga

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at bus stops due to the indefinite strike by drivers and conductors of KSRTC in Hassan and Shivamogga districts.
There were no non-stop KSRTC buses from Hassan to Bengaluru on the day, forcing the passengers to depend on personal vehicles. Many cancelled their travel due to the protest.
Only 30 per cent of the buses were on the road. Till late afternoon on Friday, only 238 routes were covered by Hassan KSRTC bus stand, against the total 452 routes, said an official. Some passengers entered into an argument with the staff members as there were no buses to reach their destination. Those people who travel to workplaces regularly by bus had difficulty in reporting to the duty on the day.
Some miscreants threw stones at a KSRTC bus heading to Bhadravati from Shivamogga near Machenahalli, forcing the staff to stop the bus. Following this incident, the staff members stopped services in Shivamogga city. Many people, who had come to the city from different places, faced difficulty returning home.
