Hundreds stage protest demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma

Scores of people under the aegis of Raza Academy, Kalaburagi, staged a protest in Kalaburagi city on Friday demanding the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammed.

They also demanded the arrest of party’s former media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal and Telangana MLA Raja Singh for spreading hatred through provocative statements against a particular religion.

Hundreds of people gathered at Muslim Chock immediately after the Friday afternoon namaz and staged protest holding placards and shouting slogans for nearly one-and-a-half hour. Abdul and Hafeez from Raza Academy said that all the three accused had hurt religious sentiments by making provocative statements about a community.

Only suspending and expelling them [Ms. Sharma and Mr. Jindal] from the party was not enough. Immediately requisite legal action should be taken against all those using offensive language for any religion, the protestors demanded.