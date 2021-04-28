Hundreds return to Hassan from across the State ahead of lockdown

Hours before the Statewide lockdown came into effect on Tuesday evening, hundreds of people reached Hassan from Bengaluru and Mysuru by train and bus.

The State government had ordered the closure of garment industries and many other sectors due to a steep increase in COVID-19 cases. With no jobs for the next two weeks, people returned to their native places with their families. The train and buses to Hassan from Bengaluru was packed.

People started rushing to shops and business establishments on Monday hours after the government announced the lockdown. There were many buyers at grocery stres. The same situation continued on Tuesday as well.

Police harassment

“Fearing that it would be difficult to move around during the lockdown, people purchased essential items in bulk. Most people are afraid of the police, who sometimes beat them up without enquiring why they had come out during the lockdown,” said Shivaram, a resident of K.R. Puram Extension.

During the earlier lockdown, people had witnessed such police harassment. A person was assaulted by policemen while he was taking his sick child to a clinic. “Many people will have to visit hospitals to get their second dose of the vaccination. In the absence of public transport, they may have to depend on private vehicles. The police should be people-friendly,” said Govinda Raju of Vidya Nagar.

The administration has allowed the shops that sell groceries, food and milk products to stay open till 10 a.m.