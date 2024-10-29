Hundreds of trees on forestland illegally cut for erecting sets for Toxic: Khandre

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has alleged that hundreds of trees have been illegally axed on forestland in the possession of the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) premises at Peenya here during the filming of the Yash-starrer Toxic.

Mr. Khandre, who visited the site on Tuesday, said that he had instructed Forest officials to immediately take legal action against those who cut the trees.

“Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT’s jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images,” he said.

This comes amidst a continuing face-off between Mr. Khandre, who has said the State government will move to reclaim HMT land as it was forestland “illegally transferred” to HMT in the 1960s, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, who has alleged that the State government was doing “politics of vendetta” after he announced his plans to revive HMT.

Mr. Khandre alleged that HMT illegally sold this forestland to various government and private entities, and individuals, where non-forestry activities were being conducted.

‘Renting out land’

“It has been observed that HMT is also renting out forestland under its control for film shoots and leasing vacant spaces. Recently, in the forestland reportedly sold to Canara Bank by HMT, a massive set has been erected for the film Toxic and shooting was going on for several months. Hundreds of trees and plants have been cut for this purpose. Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence,” he added.

“It should be verified whether permission was granted as per regulations, and, if permission was given, disciplinary action should be taken against the official who allowed tree-cutting on forestland. If no permission was granted, strict action should be taken against all responsible for the illegal tree-cutting,” he said.

Filmmakers deny charge

Meanwhile, responding to the allegation, Supreeth, executive producer, KVN Productions, which is making the film, said: “This is a private property and we have not violated any rules. We did a thorough scanning of the properly in February 2024, and did necessary document work. We are waiting for a full report from the Forest Department to challenge its claims.”