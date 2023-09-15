Hundreds of students read preamble of Indian Constitution in Shivamogga

September 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of school children and college students, besides government officials, read the preamble of the Indian Constitution in Shivamogga on Friday to mark the International Day of Democracy.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and other senior officers participated in the programme held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The officer said every citizen of the country should understand the basic principles of the constitution and uphold them in their lives.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said India became a democratic country due to the sacrifices of many people. “India has emerged as a strong democratic country because of their sacrifice. We should remember their contributions to building a strong nation”, he said. Earlier, the officer and elected representatives garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Shivamogga City Corporation office premises.

A similar programme was held on the Kuvempu University campus at Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga. Nearly 1,000 students participated in the programme held at Basava Sabha Bhavana. Another 250 students had gathered at Prof. S.P. Hiremath Auditorium to read the preamble of the constitution.

Vice Chancellor Prof. S. Venkatesh, Registrar Prof. Gopinath and others participated.