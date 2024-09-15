Hundreds of people form human chain to mark International Day of Democracy

Hundreds of schoolchildren, government employees, and representatives of various organisations formed the human chain as part of International Day of Democracy celebrations in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, elected representatives, and officers attended the programme held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The programme began by reading the preamble of the Indian constitution.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa appreciated the participation of schoolchildren in large numbers in the event. The State government organised the event to spread the importance of democracy and the values that the Indian constitution upholds. S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA, Balkish Banu, MLC, Gurudatta Hegade, Deputy Commissioner.

The human chain was formed for about 60 km in the district, from Barandur in Bhadravati taluk to Madike Cheeluru in Shivamogga taluk. The district administration had made arrangements to carry schoolchildren to different locations and make them join the human chain. Programmes were held at 20 locations. The participants planted saplings as well.

University

Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta conducted a programme on the campus to mark the day. Sharath Anantharmurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, speaking on the occasion, said the democratic principles were the fundamentals to achieving equality.

Hailing the contributions of B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Indian constitution, the Vice-Chancellor asked if the constitution was a revolutionary document. He also appealed to the students to read Ambedkar’s essay – Annihilation of Caste. Senior faculty of the university were present.