GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds of people form human chain to mark International Day of Democracy

Published - September 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of schoolchildren, government employees, and representatives of various organisations formed the human chain as part of International Day of Democracy celebrations in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, elected representatives, and officers attended the programme held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The programme began by reading the preamble of the Indian constitution.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa appreciated the participation of schoolchildren in large numbers in the event. The State government organised the event to spread the importance of democracy and the values that the Indian constitution upholds. S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA, Balkish Banu, MLC, Gurudatta Hegade, Deputy Commissioner.

The human chain was formed for about 60 km in the district, from Barandur in Bhadravati taluk to Madike Cheeluru in Shivamogga taluk. The district administration had made arrangements to carry schoolchildren to different locations and make them join the human chain. Programmes were held at 20 locations. The participants planted saplings as well.

University

Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta conducted a programme on the campus to mark the day. Sharath Anantharmurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, speaking on the occasion, said the democratic principles were the fundamentals to achieving equality.

Hailing the contributions of B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Indian constitution, the Vice-Chancellor asked if the constitution was a revolutionary document. He also appealed to the students to read Ambedkar’s essay – Annihilation of Caste. Senior faculty of the university were present.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.