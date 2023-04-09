Hundreds of people climb Chamundi Hills as part of ‘Climbathon’

April 09, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 500 people of different age groups participated in ‘Climbathon’ organised by Apollo BGS Hospitals at Chamundi Hills on Sunday, April 9.

Organised to celebrate the World Health Day 2023, the climbathon sought to promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.

The event received more than 800 online registrations from a mixed group comprising children, men, women and senior citizens. “Most are working professionals, homemakers, students, advocates and retired citizens from corporates, banks, public and private firms, educational institutions, pharma companies, engineering colleges, hospitals, nursing colleges, police department, NGOs, yoga schools, media and so on,” said a statement, while adding that the participants ranged from 6 years to 71 years.

The participants flocked to the foothills of Chamundi Hills as early as 6 a.m. and were distributed tshirts, caps and bibs. The climbathon was flagged off by senior Plastic Surgeon Dr. Satish H.V.

A team of physiotherapists from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, assisted the first-time climbers.

After climbing the hills, many were seen taking selfies and posing with their medals and certificates near the finish line. The participants also enjoyed refreshments and participated in a Zumba session and a health quiz after the climbathon.

“This world health day, we want to call upon Mysoreans to be pro-health, focus on healthy living and be part of a healthy nation. Today’s climbathon is a stepping stone towards a healthier city and nation,” said Mr. N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice President and Unit head, Apollo Hospitals, Mysuru, in a statement.

Dr. Satish H.V. called upon the participants to prioritise their physical and mental health. “As medical professionals, we want to empower everyone to identify and be aware of their health risks, to take responsibility for their health and take necessary action to stay on their path of wellness,” he said in the statement.

While Vriddhi Ponnavva took the first place in the 5 to 10 years category, Anirudh bagged the first place in the 10 to 18 years category. Vinay came first in the Men’s category above 18 years.

While Ms. Kusuma bagged the first place in the women’s category, Mr. Venkatesh came first in the senior citizens category.