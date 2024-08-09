GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds of JD(S) workers to attend Mysuru meeting, says Lingesh

Published - August 09, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district Janata Dal (Secular) party president H.K. Lingesh has said more than 10,000 workers of the party will attend the rally organised by the BJP and JD(S) coalition against the Congress government in Mysuru on Saturday.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Lingesh said the protest march against the Congress government that began in Bengaluru would culminate with a public meeting. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and several other leaders of both parties would attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claimed to be a socialist leader, had acted in a manner that did not suit his image. He should resign, taking moral responsibility for the scams during his tenure, Mr. Lingesh said.

Regarding the elections to the posts of president and vice president in urban local bodies. The JD(S)-BJP combine would make all efforts to hold power in the bodies. “We will respect the alliance and try to hold power in all eight urban local bodies in the district,” he said.

