Hundreds of devotees visit Hasanamba temple

Devotees stand in queues as early as 3.30 a.m., though the temple is opened only at 6 a.m

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 18, 2022 17:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people from different parts of the State have been visiting the Hasanamba temple since October 13, when the historic temple was opened for the annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava. They included elected representatives, Ministers, former Ministers, senior officers, seers and judicial officers.

Devotees stand in queues as early as 3.30 a.m., though the temple is opened only at 6 a.m., to have darshana of the deity. As the temple is opened only during this annual festival, the number of visitors is huge. In the last two years, the festival was a low-key affair due to the pandemic.

The police and officers of the Revenue Department had a tough time on several occasions handling the crowd. The temple committee issues special passes worth ₹1000 and ₹300 for special queues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish, also the administrative officer of the temple, was seen getting angry after spotting a government official entering the temple in the VIP queue. A video clip showing the AC taking the official to task has gone viral on social media.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the first four days, the temple committee recorded revenue of over ₹41.70 lakh by selling special tickets and laddu, according to a communiqué from the committee. The temple will be closed on October 27. The temple will remain closed on October 25 due to solar eclipse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app