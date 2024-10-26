GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds of devotees visit Hasanamba Temple, many spend hours in queues

Published - October 26, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people from different parts of the State and outside are visiting Hasanamba Temple in Hassan. Many devotees slept on the temple campus on Friday night as the doors of the temple were closed at 7 p.m.

The historical temple, managed by the Muzrai Department, is opened only during the annual Hasanamba Festival. This time, the temple was opened on Thursday, October 24, and it will be closed on November 2.

Hassan district administration has introduced special queues for devotees ready to pay for entry passes worth ₹300 and ₹1,000. Hundreds of devotees prefer the normal queue where entry is free. They have to stand in queue for hours to have darshana of the deity.

Those devotees who reached the temple on Friday evening were informed that the doors would be closed by 7 p.m and would be opened the next day at 3 a.m. They chose to stay in the queue until the doors were opened the next day. Hundreds of people were seen sleeping on the pavements in front of the temple, waiting for the doors to open.

Many people residing in distant countries are said to have purchased online tickets through mobile-based applications. By purchasing tickets that cost ₹1,000 each, the devotees can have darshan of deity within a couple of hours. Among those who purchased tickets online are devotees from the U.S., Malaysia, and Germany.

The temple attracts many senior politicians and officers. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the temple with his family members on Friday. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to visit the temple on Sunday.

