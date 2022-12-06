Hundreds of devotees take part in Anasuyadevi Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru

December 06, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Hassan

Hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists and devotees took part in Sankeertana Yatra and Anasuyadevi Jayanti programme in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. As part of the Datta Mala Abhiyan and Datta Jayanti celebrations, many women from different parts of the district took part in the procession in the city, before visiting Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha atop Bababudangiri in the taluk.

The devotees offered prayers at Bolarameshwara Temple in the city and took out the procession to Kamadhenu Ganapathi Temple. They were clad in saffron. Many artist troupes were also part of the procession.

Those who offered prayers included BJP MLA C.T. Ravi, who is also BJP’s national general secretary, and leaders of Matru Mandali, the women’s wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

They visited the cave shrine and offered prayers and had darshan of Datta Paduka. For the first time, Hindu priests have been appointed to the shrine, temporarily, following the recent decision of the shrine’s management committee.

As part of the three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations, the activists of VHP will take out a Shobha Yatra in the city on Wednesday. On the final day, hundreds of devotees will be visiting the cave shrine to offer prayers and conduct rituals.

Chikkamagaluru district administration has made elaborate security arrangements to avoid untoward incidents during the event. More than 2,500 policemen have been deployed for the security.