Hundreds of activists commemorate anniversary of farmers’ struggle

Hundreds of farmers and activists from different organisations blocked Kalaburagi-Devasugur National Highway 150 at Nandur village near Kalaburagi to commemorate the first anniversary of the historic farmers’ struggle on the Delhi border against the three farm laws enacted by the Union government. Vehicular movement was disrupted on the highway for an hour. The agitation was organised by Samyukta Horata – Karnataka, a conglomerate of different organisations and individuals.

The agitation was a part of the nationwide pre-scheduled agitations which were successfully carried out even after the assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the controversial laws. The leaders of different organisations and the politicians who participated in the highway blockade agitation congratulated the farmers protesting on the Delhi border for forcing the Union government to announce the repeal of the ‘anti-farmer’ laws with their uncompromised and heroic agitation.

“With their uncompromised and determined agitation, the farmers on the border of the national capital have defeated the Modi government. It is a big victory of the historic farmers’ movement. However, the Union government, which is hell-bent to serve its corporate masters, is still silent on other demands of the farmers which included bringing Minimum Support Price into legal framework and Electricity Act 2020 that paves way for the privatisation of power sector,” H.V. Diwakar, State Secretary of Raitha Krushi-Karmikara Sanghatane, said during the agitation.

The activists demanded that the State Government headed by Basavaraj Bommai repeal the amendments made to Land Reforms Act and APMC Act which the farmers in the State had been opposing.

Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha leader Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, All India Kisan Sabha leaders Maula Mulla and Bhimashankar Madyal, Raitha Krushi-Karmikara Sanghatane leader Mahesh S.B., Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders Umapathi Malipatil and Nagendrappa Tambe and others participated in the agitation.