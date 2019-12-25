Karnataka

Hundreds block traffic in K.R.Pet

Congress workers and members of various associations staging a protest on Mysuru-Channarayapatna main road at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Wednesday.

Congress workers and members of various associations staging a protest on Mysuru-Channarayapatna main road at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Protesters say CAA, NRC against interests of society

Vehicular movement on the Mysuru-Channarayapatna main road in K.R. Pet was halted for nearly 30 minutes on Wednesday after hundreds of Congress workers and members of various associations staged a demonstration to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Former MLA K.B. Chandrashekar and other leaders addressed the agitators, who blocked the traffic at the M.K. Bomme Gowda Circle, and said that the CAA and NRC are against the interests of large sections of the society.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been taking “anti-people steps” that have been badly affecting the people, Mr. Chandrashekar said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately withdraw the CAA and NRC.

‘Act of suppression’

According to him, the Centre is trying to suppress/control the Muslim community through measures such as CAA and NRC.

Scores of Janata Dal (Secular) workers too participated in the protest.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 10:39:07 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

