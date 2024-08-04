Hundreds barge through core tiger habitat in Bandipur to celebrate festival

Hundreds of people, including women with children in tow, barged through the core tiger area of Bandipur to visit Beladakuppe Mahadeshwaraswamy temple on Sunday to celebrate “Bheemana Amavasya” on Sunday triggering alarm bells among conservationists.

Almost all the Forest Department personnel in the range – numbering nearly 20 of them - were deployed in anticipation of an orderly entry of the devotees to transport whom KSRTC buses were arranged as per the norm.

About 10 KSRTC buses were deployed to ferry the devotees to the temple which is in the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. But due to incessant rains in the region, two buses were stuck in the slush after which the devotees disembarked from the vehicles and marched the rest of the distance. According to one source, 10 vehicles did scores of trips to ferry the devotees.

At the entry point to the forest, the number of devotees began to swell as it was a holiday and about 10 buses arranged by the authorities were inadequate to cope with the rush. Hence, the villagers turned unruly and brushed aside the forest department staff and walked through the core tiger reserve which is not only a violation of the law but amounted to courting danger. One official said that nearly 10,000 people visited the temple since morning.

The entry into the forests was stopped at 4 p.m. but the devotees returning from the temple preferred to walk rather than wait for the bus aggravating tension among the forest department personnel. The core area is home to scores of tigers and other flagship species including leopards, elephants and prey animals.

A section of the Forest Department personnel expressed their helplessness in dealing with the situation as there was no timely support or intervention by the police.

‘’The temple was handed over to the Muzrai Department a few years ago so as to impose restrictions on the number of devotees who could visit the temple on any given day or during festivals. But the Muzrai department is only concerned about development and promotion of the temple and does not view this particular site from the conservation point of view,” said a Forest Department personnel.

Giridhar Kulkarni, conservation activist, said ideally the temple should be relocated as the temple attracts devotees throughout the year. It is also located in the core critical tiger habitat with sufficient prey animals. The presence of thousands of people not only degrades the habitat but causes disturbances, said Mr.Giridhar Kulkarni pointing out that that there were chances of devotees being attacked by wild animals.

Sources in the Forest Department said that a section of the villagers supported the temple relocation while access to the “moola vigraha” or the original deity could be restricted to temple priests for performance of religious rites. But the number of devotees was increasing by the year.

Mr. Kulkarni said apart from habitat degradation, the wild animals could lose human fear and venture into villages in search of prey escalating human-animal conflict.