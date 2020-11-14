Hundi collections high despite curbs on visits

MYSURU

14 November 2020 02:05 IST

Male Mahadeshwara temple at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district has accrued more than ₹2.21 crore by way of ‘hundi collection’ from devotees in the last two months.

The hundis were opened in the presence of Shanthamallikarjuna Swami of Salur Mutt and other officials on Thursday and the count yielded ₹2.21 crore. The counting which began in the morning concluded late at night. The collection is high despite restrictions on visits by devotees due to the pandemic and curbs on mass gatherings. Apart from ₹2.21 crore in cash, the devotees also donated 40 gm of gold and 1.67 kg of silver.

The recent hundi collection at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru was also high as nearly ₹65 lakh was collected during October alone.

