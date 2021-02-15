Hunar Haat concludes in Mysuru

The 25th edition of Hunar Haat, a nine-day exposition of traditional crafts and culinary skills organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, New Delhi, at Maharaja’s College grounds in Mysuru, concluded on Sunday.

Held for the first time in Karnataka under the Centre’s Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development (USTTAD) programme, the Hunar Haat exhibition had stalls of cuisines and handicrafts from different parts of the country. The organisers claimed that there were more than one lakh visitors.

The ambience was inspired by the culture of Karnataka. The entrance gate was inspired from Mysuru palace. “There were various selfie points installed at the venue. Food stalls of cuisines from all across the country were put up and food was prepared by culinary artists, who had come from different parts of the country,” said a press statement from the organisers.

Artisans from across the country showcased their wares. “Hunar Haat has come as a major relief to artisans, whose business was severely affected by COVID-19,” the statement said.

The event had all the necessary COVID-19 protocol in place. “There were touchless hand sanitizer machines installed at the entry and exit points. Visitors without masks were not allowed in. Hand sanitizers were placed in all the stalls. COVID-19 awareness was displayed in the form of stickers at the venue.”, the statement added.

The 26th edition of Hunar Haat will be held from February 21 to March 2 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.