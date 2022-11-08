Humnabad MLA takes exception to Bommai’s remarks on BSSK

Rajashekhar Patil has challenged Mr. Bommai to order a judicial inquiry into the issue

Kumar Buradikatti KALABURAGI
November 08, 2022 21:10 IST

Taking serious exception to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holding Congress leaders Rajashekhar Patil and Eshwar Khandre, who represent Humnabad and Bhalki in the Assembly, responsible for the pathetic condition of the Bidar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (BSSK), a cooperative sugar factory in Bidar district, Mr. Patil has challenged Mr. Bommai to order a judicial inquiry into the issue.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai often says that the Patil brothers of Humnabad and Eshwar Kandre are responsible for the downfall of BSSK. If Mr. Bommai has guts, he should order a judicial inquiry and bring the culprits to justice. He would then get some value and respect to his words,” Mr. Patil angrily said at the Karnataka Development Programme meeting held in Bidar on Monday. The meeting was presided over by district In-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa.

Expressing displeasure over Mr. Munenakoppa’s delayed visit to the district and the delayed payment to sugarcane grower, Mr. Patil said that the government paid the amount only after BJP launched Jan Sankalp Yatra.

“After a long span of seven months, district in-charge minister Mr. Munenkoppa showed his face in Bidar. The sugarcane farmers who had supplied their crops to BSSK had been endlessly waiting for the payment. The government released money only after BJP launched Jan Sankalp Yatra to take undue advantage of the payment. The farmers have been demanding to raise the cane prices and the government is turning a deaf ear to their woes. Instead of addressing the farmers’ woes, Mr. Bommai is blaming us for mismanagement and problems in BSSK,” Mr. Patil said.

