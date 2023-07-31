HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Humans cannot create forests; only wildlife can do this: Sanjay Gubbi

July 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Gubbi

Sanjay Gubbi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Unscientific afforestation activities cause more harm than benefit to nature, said wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi.

Delivering a talk at a programme organised by Karnataka Sangha in Shivamogga on Saturday (July 29), Dr. Gubbi said many people assumed that creating forests was a simple thing. Planting saplings or seed ball plantations in the name of the Environment Day celebrations do not help much. 

“It is not proper to plant saplings in a haphazard manner. People hardly use their minds when choosing varieties of plants for a forest. Human beings cannot create or recreate forests. Only the wildlife can do this, “he said.

The wildlife cultivates the forest depending on its needs. “The best we can do is conserve the existing forest. If we do not stop damaging forests, future generations will suffer,” he said.

In the name of building highways and other development projects, vast tracts of forest have been razed. “We do not understand the value that forests have been contributing to the nation’s economy. Common people need to understand its value,” he said.

Karnataka Sangha president Sundar Raj, Rotary Club Shivamogga Jubilee president Renukaradhya and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / animal / forests / environmental issues / conserves / habitat (conservation) / conservation / development

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.