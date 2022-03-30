Human trafficking: sensitisation programme held for officials

March 30, 2022 18:24 IST

One person goes missing every 8 minutes but complaints are registered only in 30 per cent of cases

A one-day sensitisation programme on human trafficking and the imperatives of cracking down on the sordid practice was held in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

It was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Chamarajanagar district administration and Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Advertising

Advertising

Principal District and Sessions Judge B.S. Bharathi, who inaugurated the workshop, urged the officials to be sensitive to the issue of human trafficking as its victims were mainly children and women. The officials should be proactive in registering complaints and responding to such issues given the vulnerability of the victims, she said.

Expressing concern over the increase in trafficking of women and children, Ms .Bharathi said strict action should be initiated as prescribed by the law and there should be no delay in registering complaints. She called for creating public awareness in the rural hinterland on the scourge and said NGOs and other like-minded individuals and organisations too should play a part in such a drive.

K.M. Gayatri, CEO, Chamarajanagar ZP, said children and women who are victims of human trafficking are generally forced into begging or bonded labour and the committee constituted to crack down on human trafficking should identify such areas from where the complaints are high. Ms. Gayatri said greater stress should be on highlighting the punishment prescribed for such a crime and creating public awareness so that it acts as a deterrent.

M. Sridhar, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said the provisions of the law against human trafficking should be implemented in full and the police should empathise with the complainant rather than questioning the victim and adding to their agony.

Citing a survey, he said one person goes missing every 8 minutes but complaints are registered only in case of 30 per cent of the missing persons.

William Christopher, resource person, highlighted the salient features of the law against human trafficking and apprised the officials of the imperatives of implementing them so that the State becomes free of such crimes.

Officials and staff of various departments were present.