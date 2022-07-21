‘Human Spaceflight Expo’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium from tomorrow

July 21, 2022 00:06 IST

Space enthusiasts in the city will get a peek into some aspects of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious human spaceflight project, Gaganyaan, at a ‘Human Spaceflight Expo’ organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium between July 22 and 24. The expo has been organised by ISRO as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (celebration of 75 years of Independence).

The expo will be inaugurated by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister, and S. Somanath, chairman, ISRO/Secretary, DOS, on Thursday. The public will be allowed to visit the expo from 9.30 a.m. on July 22. It will be open till 4.30 p.m. on the first day and 3.30 p.m. the next two days.

Along with an interactive model of Gaganyaan, there will be other scaled models of launch vehicles, satellites, space suits and Indian space station. The expo will also offer a dome show, lectures by eminent personalities, display of ISRO models, technologies for human space flight missions, interactive games, science activities and competitions for students.

There will also be a display of the movie ‘The Indian Space Odyssey - Sounding rockets to Gaganyaan' in the sky theatre which will show the evolution of ISRO over the six decades, visuals on assembly of launch vehicles, astronaut training and mission sequence of Gaganyaan. Live lectures and demonstrations will also be held on various topics by eminent stalwarts.

The speakers at the expo, R. Hutton, Project Director , Gaganyaan Mission under the Human Space Flight Centre of ISRO, Imtiaz Ali Khan, Director of Human Spaceflight Programme at ISRO HQ, will speak about the ‘Overview of Indian Human Spaceflight’ and ‘How to become an Astronaut’ respectively. Two other lectures have also been organised.