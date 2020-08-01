Human rights panel files case against govt.

01 August 2020 22:16 IST

This is over ‘negligence’ in dealing with COVID-19 patients

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has booked a case against the State government over alleged negligence in dealing with COVID-19 patients, based on a complaint by former Congress Minister and the State Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee chairperson H.K. Patil.

On July 10, highlighting instances of negligence in dealing with the patients, Mr. Patil had written to KSHRC to take suo motu cognisance of such cases and initiate action against those involved.

The KSHRC, in its order, said: “It was alleged in the complaint that since a few months, people of Karnataka are dying due to COVID-19 spread. More than 2,000 people are affected every day and 40 to 50 are dying daily due to the pandemic, but the government was not taking care and there was lack of sincerity amongst politicians as well government officials.”

The Congress leader alleged that “there was rampant corruption and victims were not getting treatment in COVID Care Centres and they were not getting ambulance service even after waiting for 2 to 3 days because of which lives were lost without proper treatment.”

Noticing the “inhuman manner” in which bodies of COVID-19 patients were treated in Ballari, Raichur, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru, Mr. Patil said the bodies were not cremated in a humanitarian manner in many districts “causing gross violation of human rights of the people in the State”. He accused the government of being silent in the wake of disrespectful handling of victims and denial of treatment to patients at some hospitals.

KSHRC chairman D.H. Waghela said in the order that the matter was posted before the full Bench of the commission on July 28 and informed Mr. Patil to personally be present with relevant evidence and material. Since Mr. Patil was not present in Bengaluru on July 28, the matter was posted for next hearing on August 3 or 4, said a release from Mr. Patil.

Earlier, Mr. Patil and PAC members had been denied permission to visit various hospitals in Bengaluru, by the Legislative Assembly Speaker’s office citing high prevalence of COVID-19 cases. A few days ago, the Congress leaders alleged rampant corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 equipment. On Friday, the ruling BJP served legal notices through a lawyer to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar asking them to withdraw their charges and apologise for making “unsubstantiated charges” or face legal action.