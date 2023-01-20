ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Commission raids Seshadripuram police station, rescues one from illegal detention

January 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday conducted a raid on Seshadripuram police station and identified and rescued a victim of illegal detention and arrest by the police.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s son Chandresh S., the police wing of SHRC raided the police station and found the illegal arrest of Sridhar R. by inspector Hemant Kumar since Thursday morning without complaint and FIR.

“Upon perusal of complaint, the chairperson of SHRC ordered an inquiry and referred the matter to a Full Bench. The date of inquiry is fixed on January 31,” SHRC said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A release said that if the allegation made in the complaint is true, it amounts to violation of human rights of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US